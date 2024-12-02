BlueSnap’s payments orchestration platform will be available for the bank’s middle market and institutional clients in the ecommerce space. According to the press release, through the partnership with BlueSnap, KeyBank can offer its clients more robust payments options with additional functionalities.

Through one single integration and contract, businesses can sell in more than 200 regions with access to local card acquiring in 47 countries, 100+ currencies and 100+ global payment types, including popular e-wallets, automated accounts receivable, world-class fraud protection and chargeback management, built-in solutions for regulation and tax compliance, and unified global reporting.

BlueSnap representatives have stated about the parthership that KeyBank’s distribution channel showcases the market need for BlueSnap’s technology. The company can now connect with and enable payments for millions of merchants and ISVs in the US and internationally with a scalable payments solution, BlueSnap officials explained.





BlueSnap product offering

BlueSnap supports payments across all geographies through multiple sales channels such as online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments, and manual orders through a virtual terminal. In terms of embedded payments, the company offers white-label payments for platforms with automated underwriting and onboarding that support marketplaces and split payments.

Payments orchestration in the US

According to a recent study conducted by Vantage Market Research, the global market revenue of payment orchestration platforms stood at a value USD 793.6 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a CAGR of 22.5% by 2028. The research indicates that North America has dominated the global payment orchestration platform market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period.

The US dominated the North American region in 2021. This, as presented in the research, is owing to the increasing deployment of smart parking meters, as well as technological advances in these meters in the region. Moreover, as the number of vacant stores in the United States grows, so does the market for digital payment solutions.