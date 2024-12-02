KeyBank acquires digital lending platform Bolstr

The US-based fintech, which takes a crowdfunding approach to helping communities support their local businesses, will help KeyBank provide SMEs with better access to both small business administration (SBA) loans as well as traditional financing.

Bolstr’s technology, to be implemented throughout 2018, will enable KeyBank to digitally process loan applications faster, saving time and money .

The move from KeyBank comes as the company continues to execute on its USD 16.5 billion National Community Benefits Plan, which features a USD 2.5 billion commitment to small business lending over the next five years. KeyBank issued 739 small business loans in 2017 totaling USD 318 million.