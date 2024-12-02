Key to global ecommerce growth lies in logistics innovations

Moreover, increased delivery options, the growth of Sunday and same-day deliveries, better ‘signature’ proof systems, the use of more electric/hydrogen vehicles, the demise of cut-price man and van deliveries or drone developments could boost ecommerce, according to predictions coming from the global delivery company Fastlane International.

David Jinks, Fastlane International representative, has claimed that, nowadays, the customer has the power to influence ecommerce by setting preference in the buying process, in the item variety or in delivery options. Jinks notes that innovation is a crucial factor of ecommerce development, such as the growing adoption and use of GPS satellite tracking systems by merchants. Jinks predicts that a number of more dynamic companies will be offering real time information and ‘in flight’ delivery change options in the UK and US by the end of 2015.

Sunday deliveries will also become more widespread, as they have proved to be a hit with consumers. While there may be a question mark over harder to reach areas, city centre Sunday deliveries will become the ‘new normal.’ Same day deliveries will expand rapidly. Consumers expect quicker deliveries, which will translate in hours, not days.

Better signature proof systems will benefit retailers and customers. Increasing use of mobile devices with cameras to record exactly who accepted what parcel and when, will lead to less lost and missing parcels and fewer allegations against couriers. Electric and even hydrogen-powered delivery vehicles will also be present, in an effort to improve the air quality of the urban areas. Unmanned drone deliveries will also become part of the scenery.