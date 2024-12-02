Key Players in the EU Payments Landscape – 2023 Edition

The 2023 'Key Players in the EU Payments Landscape' report by The Payments Association EU (PA EU), written in collaboration with Deloitte and The Paypers offers an exclusive strategic review across EU’s individual payments markets, ranking the key players according to their place in the value chain and financial indicators.











In the first part, Deloitte presents the changing landscape of the payments industry, and gives their view on the state of the payments ecosystem. In the second part, we take a closer look at the players and characteristics of the EU payments landscape. This analysis is carried out at three different levels: global, regional and local with a comprehensive observation of operators and country-specific results.

The report is complemented by a financial perspective thanks to the exclusive use of the Orbis database (by Bureau van Dijk, a Moody’s Analytics Company) and convenient LinkedIn hyperlinks to easily reach all listed companies.

Some findings of the research include: