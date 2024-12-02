kevin. partners with Switchio by Monet+





As a result, kevin.’s account-to-account (A2A) payments will be available on all point-of-sale (POS) terminals connected to the Switchio platform.

Switchio by Monet+ works with multiple acquirers to manage millions of transactions each day and is a developed platform offering software and hardware solutions for in-store payment acceptance, covering the entire process from POS terminals to processing centers.

By integrating kevin.’s high-tech infrastructure into Switchio’s platform, Monet+ becomes able to offer their clients and partners A2A payments in physical stores, enabling businesses to receive payments safely, instantly, and at a fair price.

Switchio is integrating kevin.’s A2A payments for POS terminals into their infrastructure within the Switchio platform, meaning that businesses using their services won’t need any additional investments to start accepting A2A payments in-store since it is compatible with existing terminals. Additionally, merchants will be able to reduce their transaction costs while ensuring the same experience their customers are used to.





How to use A2A payments

To use kevin. A2A payments for POS, all consumers need to do is link their bank account within a merchant's mobile application. Once that's done, shoppers can complete their payments via NFC technology by placing their mobile device next to the POS terminal, as they usually do when making contactless payments.











Account-based payments are not limited to digital transactions. kevin. has developed a solution that allows consumers to pay for goods and services directly from their bank account using a POS terminal.

Open banking uses APIs as a way for one piece of software to speak to another. These APIs can connect a bank with third-party providers, enabling the direct movement of money from a payer’s account to a merchant, all with the payer’s permission. This means that A2A payments can now be made at the point of purchase instead of card payments, offering speed and convenience without excessive data entry or intermediaries adding to the cost of transacting.





The future of A2A payments

The future of account-based payments is promising. While this payment method hasn’t reached its full potential yet, experts predict that in 2023 it will account for 20% of European ecommerce payments and surpass card payments.

Moreover, according to research, over 60% of mobile banking users would be willing to adopt A2A payments if they were given a chance. Companies such as kevin. are working to ensure that businesses across Europe get a chance to utilise account-based payments to their full potential.