Kerry Logistics, E-Services Group team up for ecommerce fulfilment capabilities

The joint venture ‘Kerry ESG’ will combine Kerry Logistics’ global supply chain capabilities with ESG’s technology platform, global marketplace networks, and ecommerce expertise to offer online retailers solutions internationally.

Kerry ESG, set to debut in March 2019, aims to enable online retailers to deliver products to customers anywhere in the world. Through direct integration with shopping carts and global marketplaces, online retailers using Kerry ESG’s services will be able to manage their order fulfilment, inventory, and returns to and from multiple logistics centres through one platform.

Kerry Logistics has identified cross-border ecommerce, particularly between Greater China and ASEAN, as a major growth sector. The new partnership with ESG will play an important role, since the latter is the official partner of marketplaces such as JD, Rakuten, and Newegg.