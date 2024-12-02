Kenya: Vivo Energy, Airtel Money, MTN sign pan-African partnership

The agreement is set to make Shell service stations Cash In-Cash Out points for MTN’s and Airtel’s mobile money platform, service stations are set to provide float to MTN’s and Airtel’s mobile money agents. MTN Mobile Money and Airtel Money are set to be accepted as a method of payment at Shell service stations and Shell is set to sell stock and MTN, respectively Airtel airtime through MTN Mobile Money, respectively Airtel Money .

The partnership is set to initially be rolled out in five markets where Vivo and MTN overlay, such as Botswana, Ivory Coast, Guinea Conakry, Ghana and Uganda.

Shell shall also provide float to Airtel money agents in Uganda, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Madagascar and Kenya that have been earmarked among the starting points.

MTN has approximately 207 million subscribers in 22 countries across Africa and the Middle East, while Vivo operates 1,430 Shell branded service stations across Africa.