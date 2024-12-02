Kenya, US agreement against illegal inter-regional trade

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has claimed that the Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement (CMAA) will facilitate information sharing between the 2 two countries on the enforcement of the rules.

KRA has also stated that the agreement provides the legal framework for the exchange of information and evidence to assist countries in the enforcement of customs laws, including duty evasion, trafficking, proliferation, money laundering, and terrorism-related activities.

CMAAs which are bilateral deals between countries, also serve as foundational documents for subsequent information sharing arrangements, including mutual recognition arrangements on authorized economic operator programs.

