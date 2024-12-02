Kenya to launch ecommerce-enabled eID cards

This is aimed at designing cards which have inbuilt ecommerce capabilities, which will further boost financial inclusion in Kenya.

In what concerns Kenya, Fred Matiang’I, Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication and Technology, has informed that the proposal for a payments-enabled national eID card had been submitted to the Ministry of Interior and Coordination which oversees an ongoing exercise to transition the country away from manual public record keeping.

Similar to the model for Nigeria’s eID cards, the proposed cards for Kenyans are to host the biometric details of the owner and also provide information on voter registration, driving license and international passports, besides banking-related payment capabilities.