Kenya licenses three operators to boost mobile competition

Finserve Africa, a subsidiary of financial institution Equity Bank, mobile money transfer service provider Tangaza Mobile Pay and Kenya-based Zioncell have been given mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) licenses by the Communications Commission of Kenya (CCK), the countrys telecom sector regulator.

The licenses allow the three companies to use existing operators networks to provide voice communications, data transmission and a range of mobile financial services, including payments, remittances, banking and e-commerce.

The licensing of the three operators means that Kenya currently has seven mobile service operators, including Safaricom and Airtel, all providing mobile financial services.