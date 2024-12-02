Kenya: Electronic Single Window System aims at regional trade

The system aims at maintaining not only the requisite control, but also the collection of taxes, fees duties and levies whenever needed in cross-border transactions.

In terms of shipping time, it will take 3 days for cargo to be cleared at the port of Mombasa and one day at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, while cargo storage time for goods on transits and intra-regional trade consignments will be reduced to one hour.

Kenya Tradenet, which will also introduce paperless transactions, will be owned, implemented and managed by Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade).

Kenyatta believes the country will be able to save between USD 150 million and USD 250 million, annually, in the first three years, and between USD 300 million and USD 450 million afterwards based on improved services, should the programme be adequately implemented.

Kenyatta also said the government was in the process of having a payment gateway for citizens to channel their payments to government electronically, and that the gateway will integrate Single Window platform to facilitate an electronic solution to business logistics in Kenya, the same source reports.

In East Africa, only Rwanda has implemented the Single Window System, though Tanzania and Uganda are also on pending line.