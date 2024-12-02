Kenya-based Pesapal expands digital payment portfolio

In this regard, Pesapal announced it has partnered with Jetways Airlines, Silverstone Air and Skyward Express. The PSP’s integrated payment system will be able to process MPES, Visa, mVisa, Mastercard and American Express in order to receive and complete payments on the airlines’ websites.

The three airlines join African Express Airways (Kenya) and Eagle Air (Uganda) amongst a growing list of low-cost carriers within Pesapal’s portfolio.