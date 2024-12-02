Kem Krest partners with Sikich to implement Microsoft finance tool

Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations offers a comprehensive set of capabilities, including applications for finance and operations, sales, customer service, field service and more.

Kem Krest offers supply chain, fulfilment and aftersales solutions to organisations in the automotive, agriculture/industrial, power sports and defence industries. It has more than 1.2 million square feet of distribution space in 11 locations throughout North America.

Sikich is a technology consultancy that helps companies across industries – including discrete manufacturing, process manufacturing, distribution, horticulture, life sciences, and professional services – improve productivity and performance with digital strategies and technology solutions. Sikich focuses on cloud, and emerging technologies.