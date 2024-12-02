Keflavík Airport implements Alipay service

Alipay handles more than 70% of Chinese payments through mobile phones while ePassi is a large mobile payment services company in the Nordic countries that manages payment services and marketing for Alipay.

The first payment made through Alipay was in the 66° North outlet at Keflavík Airport. Several more companies in the Airport terminal have also begun providing travellers with the option of using Alipay to purchase goods and services including The Blue Lagoon, Penninn Eymundsson and Optical Studio.

Several more companies are also negotiating agreements to be able to offer this solution.