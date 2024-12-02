Keesing Technologies to release ID verification solution for remote onboarding

The solution is part of the AuthentiScan product suite. As of today, the beta version of the AuthentiScan webAPI is open for testing. The Keesing AuthentiScan webAPI offers biometric identity proofing combined with extensive ID document verification and is equipped for remote customer.

For almost a century, Keesing Technologies has served organisations worldwide with its solutions for ID verification. In 2018, the company added biometric verification to its AuthentiScan, making it a good fit for customer onboarding purposes and remote ID verification. Today the company’s new webAPI is launched in private beta mode, which makes it available to selected customers only for now. Keesing expects the solution to be open to the wider market soon.