Keesing expands identity proofing services to China

The partnership with Resonant enables Keesing to support local challenges and accelerate the introduction of digital identity solutions and technology in the Chinese law enforcement, border control, immigration and government sectors.

Resonant will market Keesing’s flagship products, Keesing Documentchecker and Keesing AuthentiScan, for ID document verification and identity proofing in the region. Chinese Immigration announced the introduction of the e-ID. A digital identity providing every citizen the possibility to identify himself to obtain access to various government services.

Earlier in 2018 Keesing Technologies launched the Chinese version of Documentchecker - Identity Documents; a database for ID documents. Keesing’s premium solution for automated ID document verification – AuthentiScan - will be introduced to the Chinese market towards the end of 2018. AuthentiScan is suitable for various government purposes and processes that need to be more secure and streamlined.

With offices in The Netherlands, France, and the US, Keesing serves government agencies, security printers, temporary employment agencies, insurance companies, banks, telecom providers, solicitors and airlines.