KCUA partners Nitro Mobile Solutions for m-banking app

The partnership is set to enable SFS to provide branded mobile banking applications powered by Nitro’s mobile platform. The companies plan to jointly market and provide mobile banking solutions to credit unions.

Nitro Mobile Solutions is a company that specializes in providing mobile banking solutions for regional and community financial institutions, including banks and credit unions.

The Kansas Credit Union Association is the trade association for credit unions in Kansas, serving approximately 630,000 Kansas consumers.

In recent news, Cachet Financial Solutions, a provider of remote deposit capture (RDC) services, has partnered with Nitro Mobile Solutions to integrate mobile deposit into Nitros mobile banking application.