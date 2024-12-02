KCB inks deal with goSwiff to embed its cashlite agenda

The Bank aims to upsurge its financial inclusion and cashlite agenda footprint via the use of goSwiff’s mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) facility. Through a mobile Bluetooth card reader merchants are able to access online commerce while in remote environments.

goSwiff has experience in implementing similar solutions across Africa, and focus on aggregating multiple forms of digital payments. KCB’s mPOS solution will initially accept Visa, MasterCard and JCB.

The effort is in line with the Kenyan Government’s efforts to increase electronic payments - particularly in the areas of public transportation, government payments and distribution – amid wider moves across the region to move towards a cash-lite society.

goSwiff provides mobile commerce platform including mPOS, m-wallet and gateway solutions to enable mobile payments in areas where electronic transactions have not traditionally been available. goSwiff has worked with governments, banks and mobile operators in various countries to build infrastructure to enable electronic transactions also for the consumers who do not have bank accounts.