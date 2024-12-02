KBZ Bank and Finastra join hands for treasury management

The partnership supports KBZ Bank’s move away from manual treasury processing operations. The solution will not only help the bank grow both transaction volumes and revenue, but reduce operational risk, as well as scale more effectively while maintaining current levels of manpower across all its treasury business operations.

Fusion Treasury is a single, integrated, front-to-back solution, built to cover all aspects of a bank’s operations in treasury, capital markets, derivatives, and risk and compliance. The solution enables financial institutions to integrate and automate systems and streamline treasury operations.