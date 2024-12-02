KBC, MyBank enter strategic deal

In 2015, KBC will also roll out MyBank Mandates, a solution that will allow customers to authorise electronic mandates for the payment of recurrent bills or online purchases via SEPA Direct Debits.

MyBank is an e-authorisation solution that enables customers to pay for their online purchases via their regular online or mobile banking environment.

KBC is a Belgian universal multi-channel bank, focusing on private clients and small and medium-sized enterprises.