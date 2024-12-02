KBC Bank first to issue MasterPass in Ireland

Customers who use the solution will be able to buy goods, or pay for services, at a diverse range of websites around the world. MasterPass is widely available in the UK and there are many more Irish retailers due to start accepting it in early 2016.

The solution enables consumers to pay for shopping with any enrolled payment card, online using any device anywhere you see “buy with MasterPass logo”. Consumers can store MasterCard and any other branded credit, debit and prepaid card information, as well as certain private label and loyalty cards, along with shipping addresses, all in one place, so that they can be easily accessed during checkout

It eliminates the need to enter detailed payment and shipping information with every purchase, and simplifies the process of completing a transaction from any connected device.