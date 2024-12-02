KBank to promote omnichannel ecommerce business model for SMEs

The Thailand-based bank is collaborating for this programme with the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA), Google (Thailand) and LINE@.

Apart from knowledge and advice for small and medium-sized enterprises from experts, prizes each are also offered, for which applications can be made at www.ksmegoodtogreat.com. The programme aims to enable SMEs in the retail business to manage their sales via both online and offline channels.

In 2017, the value of ecommerce grew by 9.86%, with B2C (business to consumer) ecommerce increasing 37.91% and representing the highest turnover in Asean countries.