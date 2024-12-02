KBank integrates Visa Credit Card with Google Pay

The newly added Tap-and-Pay service is available to Android smartphone users (version 7.0 and above) who can simply tap their smartphones to pay using Google Pay at any merchant that accepts this payment method or contactless payments. This eliminates the need to carry a physical card and allows for payment transactions worldwide.











The initiative serves as an alternative payment option for KBank Visa Credit Cardholders in response to the digital lifestyle. As evidenced, the Bank of Thailand's ‘The Way We Pay 2023’ report shows the continuous growth of digital payment channels over the past four years (2019-2023). Credit cards remain one of the most popular payment methods among Thais, with an average transaction value of USD 35.4 per person per transaction.





Steps to linking the KBank Visa Credit Card to Google Pay:

Download the Google Wallet app from the Play Store;

Add the KBank Visa Credit Card to Google Wallet;

Verify identity and set KBank Visa Credit Card as the default card for immediate use;

Tap the smartphone to pay at any merchant that accepts Google Pay or contactless payments.





KBank’s QR payments foray

In March 2023, KBank, in collaboration with Bank Maspion Indonesia Tbk, has launched QRIS, a bill payment service for merchants.

QRIS, a bill payment service via QR Code, allows merchants and businesses across Indonesia to accept payments from mobile banking applications of any banks and e-wallet service providers via a single QR Code. Hence, these merchants and businesses can accept payments more conveniently.

KBank sees Indonesia as a country of vast potential. In 2023, the company focused on business transformation. Thanks to Bank Maspion’s strength in terms of market demand from local customers, KBank aims to develop services by building upon their digital banking expertise in order to capitalise on the long-term growth of Indonesia.