KB joins forces with Cambodia-based fintech Pi Pay

The two sides will seek to connect their respective platforms not only to offer mobile payment services, but also to develop new financial products for local customers, according to the bank.

Pi Pay is one of Cambodias biggest mobile payment companies, with over 250,000 users who can settle transactions at 3,500 local retail stores via its application. KB Kookmin Bank Cambodia opened in 2009 through the launch of its headquarters in Phnom Penh.

KB Kookmin Bank said the banks Liiv digital platform will be connected to Pi Pay, enabling the bank to join Pi Pays local retail network. Therefore, they will create products that will be offered via the two platforms.