Kazpost to boost ecommerce in Kazakhstan

Previously, Kazakhstan’s online stores that wanted to send their goods to a buyer in another country has to issue a customs declaration and pay a fee to customs authorities for each package. Due to the new rule, online stores can use postal documents issued by Kazpost free of charge.

The change is expected to help develop the country’s ecommerce market, which is growing approximately 35%-40% annually. The ecommerce market in Kazakhstan is worth almost USD 786.8 million and is expected to grow to USD 5.2 billion in the next five years.

In addition, Kazpost rolled out Kazpost Store where online store owners can calculate delivery costs, generate address labels, and track packages. Kazpost also updated its information technology infrastructure and opened three service centres, four ecommerce centres for entrepreneurs, and several branches with franchise partners.