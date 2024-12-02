Kazakhstan: Visa, Kazkommertsbank launch HCE payments service

To use the service, customers need to download and install a special application which is available for mobile devices running Android version 4.4 and higher and a built-in NFC chip.

Holders of Visa cards issued by KKB can integrate them with their Android smartphone to pay for goods and services, both in Kazakhstan and in other countries where contactless technology is available.

According to the bank, Kazkommertsbank has more than 5.000 contactless POS terminals in use in supermarkets, restaurants and shops across Kazakhstan and will increase this to 12.000 by the end of 2016. Currently, 1% of all the bank’s card transactions are contactless, worth KZT 120 million (USD 335.000) monthly.