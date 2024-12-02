Kaymu takes over Algerian ecommerce – report

18.1% of Algerians are connected to the internet due to 3G, wamda.com reports. In 2014, Algeria’s internet penetration rate increased four-fold. Kaymu benefits from being an African Internet Group (AIG) company.

Its growth has been due to a close relationship with the vendors some of who are students who started by selling a few products and now sell hundreds per month, according to Alexa, an analytics company, the source cites.

Due to its large desert zones, shipping across Algeria is complicated. Kaymu works with local partners who already know the country’s logistics infrastructure. Currently, users in Algiers can receive deliveries within two days, but elsewhere clients need a whole week on average.