Kaspi.kz announces partnership with Alipay+



According to the official announcement, when travelling in China, Kazakhstanis no longer need to take cash or a card with them. Now, using the Kaspi.kz Superapp, purchases in Chinese stores, cafes, taxis and more than 80 million points throughout China can be paid for by QR code.











Officials from the company commented that many Kazakhstanis work, study and vacation in China. In partnership with AliPay+, the new serivce would allow customers to pay for almost any goods at retail outlets throughout China.





Moreover, under this partnership, the two entities will enable a seamless mobile payment experience in the Chinese mainland for the many Kaspi.kz mobile-savvy users.





To pay for purchases, Kaspi.kz customers would just need to open the Kaspi.kz app, select the AliPay+ service and let the seller scan their QR code or alternatively buyers can scan the seller's QR code.





About Kaspi.kz

Kaspi.kz’s mission is to improve people’s lives by developing mobile products and services. To deliver upon this, it operates a two-sided Super App model – Kaspi.kz Super App for consumers and Kaspi Pay Super App for merchants. Through these Super Apps, consumers and merchants can access its Payments, Marketplace and Fintech Platforms. All its services are designed to be relevant to users’ everyday needs and enable consumers and merchants to connect and transact using our proprietary payments network.

