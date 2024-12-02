Kasikornbank to offer loans to Shopees merchants

The lender will offer online sellers access to loans of up to THB 600,000 (USD 19,570), with sellers being able to obtain loans without submitting physical documents.

The Shopee platform in Thailand features major brands and about 750,000 individual sellers. Thailand’s digital lending doubled to THB 334.2 billion in 2017, according to government data. In 2018, Kasirkonbank invested USD 50 million in ride-hailing company Grab, and in July 2019 it introduced personal loans for merchants and Grab drivers.