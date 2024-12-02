Kashing! opens for investment on Crowdcube

Kashing! provides merchants that are un-catered for with the technology to accept payments the way consumers want to pay online, face to face and via mobile devices.

Kashing! was formed in 2014 to meet the need for all-in-one payment solution. Kashing! was developed to provide a range of services, designed in a way that is secure, reliable and flexible. Kashing! is backed by the strength and stability of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the UK’s financial regulator, and is Payment Card Industry (PCI) Level 1 compliant.