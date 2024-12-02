Karta.io launches financial platform for ecommerce

With this new solution, Karta.io makes it easier for businesses to get the necessary flexibility to reach their financial oversight, while also eliminating manual work. Any ecommerce business can get the automation and required insights to scale and forecast for maximum profitability. The new finance platform was created because finding a suitable service for ecommerce businesses that covers these areas was hard, if not impossible to find. By replacing manual work with a more tech-wise solution, Karta.io was able to speed up its process of scaling.





Why choose Karta.io’s latest financial solution?

Ecommerce merchants can easily get the necessary level of automation and flexibility to scale their business with Karta.io’s solution that offers business accounts opened in five minutes, virtual cards in one click, real-time expense tracking, spending rules for users, and others. Businesses benefit from unlimited virtual cards which can be issued for every employee, based on their level of approval.

Moreover, budgets can be set for each team and project with limits for big vendors like Shopify, Amazon, and Facebook. With this feature, teams will benefit from traceable and secure payments, while business owners have a detailed structure of their spending budget and can easily adjust accordingly.





Global boom for ecommerce

Recent research suggests that the global ecommerce market is projected to reach USD 16 trillion by 2024, while maintaining financial records becomes more challenging. In the US, the ecommerce market will have a 16% increase, reaching around USD 1.6 trillion by the end of 2022. Transactions also continue to grow in volume, which makes keeping track of daily purchases and spending a hustle.

Especially in the peak season, businesses continue to lose money on processes, departments, software, control, and other areas in the budget management sector. The latest service from fintech Karta.io can prove a breath of fresh air in an ocean of budget inconveniences and inconsistencies. The company aims to help ecommerce businesses spend smarter, freeing their cash flow which can be then used for scaling and expanding.





About Karta.io

Financial platform designed for ecommerce, Karta.io offers a wide array of financial products, targeting ecommerce businesses of all sizes, from business accounts to virtual cards, cash flow management, transparent credits, and other budgeting tools that can help companies reach their financial goals and focus on scaling.