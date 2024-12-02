Karma launches embedded checkout solution Pay with Karma

The new embedded checkout gives shoppers a simplified, one-swipe purchase point across different retailers with multiple payment options. When paying with Karma, online shoppers get a favourable deal for their items as they enjoy an easy and secure checkout.











Adding flexibility when checking out

Supported by global payment providers such as Stripe, combined with proprietary technology, Pay with Karma features several different flexible payment options, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and interest-free instalment plans. Once payment details are updated on the Karma platform, users no longer need to share their information with multiple shops and websites.

Company officials stated that for the first time, online shoppers will be able to shop their favourite stores with a single pay point while also getting the lowest price possible. They are also giving shoppers more choices in their payments with the introduction of a Buy Now, Pay Later option, a popular payment choice for Gen Z shoppers.





Spreading the word to consumers

Karma will reveal its new branding and Pay with Karma feature with a multi-channel, multi-market advertising, and an influencer campaign. Following the premiere of Karma’s first broadcast commercial on Karma’s YouTube page on 17 October 2022, some influencers from YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram will give genuine reviews for the commercial as if it was a TV series or a full-time feature film. The campaign will run across digital, social media, influencer marketing, and affiliate marketing channels.

Pay with Karma adds to the company’s online app and browser extension, leveraging AI to alert shoppers to price and stock changes while applying coupons automatically to their carts. Karma recently announced it had reached more than four million shoppers on its platform as it expands its offerings and partnerships with retailers.