Kaola reportedly discussing merger with Amazon

The companies signed a deal to combine China cross-border businesses in a stock-for-stock merger in late 2018 but the negotiations have been difficult, according to the publication.

Kaola did not comment on the reported merger, which could increase the exposure for Amazon in China. As the publication states, the impact on Amazon’s overall business remains unclear.

Earlier in January 2019, Kaola has shared its plans to open 15 new brick-and-mortar stores during 2019, aiming to keep up with the retail boom in China.