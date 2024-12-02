Kantox provides Citis US Commercial Bank with FX payments

The software – part of Citis Dynamic Management Foreign Exchange (DMFX) initiative – also provides treasury automation for local and cross-border payments in multiple currencies for corporate and commercial bank clients.

As part of the relationship, Citi and Kantox expect to expand the FX automation services available to Citis corporate and commercial bank customers. Future offerings may include Kantoxs micro-hedging technology, Dynamic Hedging, which was recently named best risk management solution at the treasury management international awards for Innovation and Excellence.

Kantox is a fintech company building software solutions that help businesses to overcome complex FX challenges and leverage foreign currencies for growth. Kantoxs expertise and solutions allow businesses to capture FX exposure data and automate their hedging, payment and collection processes.