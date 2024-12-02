The collaboration will improve Swiipr’s back-office scalability, underpinning the platform’s expansion and development of new infrastructure as it partners with airlines worldwide.











Improving airline compensation

Swiipr is a global payments platform that allows airlines and ground handlers to issue real-time flight delay, compensation, and operational payments directly to passengers’ and airline staff’s phones and wallets. It supports travellers from over 137 airlines in over 76 countries.

To manage growing data volumes, the travel paytech firm will utilise Keni’s solution to automate data reconciliation and reporting processes. The platform standardises and consolidates multi-source payment data into a single view for easy analysis, offering individual airlines bespoke reporting outputs for tailored insights.

As its services grow globally with more major airlines, Swiipr will leverage Kani’s skills in handling payment data. This helps the company offer better internal reports, personalised customer experiences, and loyalty tools, supporting both airlines and ground-handling teams.

Kani’s mission is to enable businesses to scale through effective data management. The collaboration supports this goal, as well as Kani’s growth strategy for 2025, as it expands its operations into new sectors. Kani Payments’ platform directly addresses the complex reporting and reconciliation challenges faced by payment service providers across various sectors.





Latest news from Kani

This move follows Kani’s multi-million-pound Series A funding round led by Maven Capital Partners. This investment marks an important moment for the payments sector, as manual reconciliation processes are becoming outdated. With global payment volumes surging and cross-border transactions reaching all-time highs, the industry is at a turning point. Financial institutions are facing complex regulatory demands, rising expenses, and the heightened risk of manual errors.

Kani’s automated reconciliation platform has emerged as a solution to these widespread challenges, having successfully reconciled over EUR 24 billion in processed payments across five continents, according to the company.