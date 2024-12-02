By connecting Kameo users to their bank accounts, Neonomics’ Nello Pay will enable faster and more efficient payments that reduce costs while optimising conversion.











Investment platforms using Open Banking

Investment platforms rely on accurate and timely financial data to make investment decisions and offer tailored investment products to their customers. Open Banking technology allows them to access this data in real time, enabling them to make faster and more informed investment decisions.

Investment platforms also use Open Banking to improve the investment process, making it more convenient for customers to invest. It enables investors to link their bank accounts directly to the platform, eliminating the need to manually enter their financial information.

Additionally, Open Banking helps investment platforms comply with regulatory requirements, such as KYC and AML regulations. By accessing customer financial data, investment platforms can verify the customer's identity and ensure that the source of funds is legitimate.





More about Kameo

Launched in 2016, Kameo is a Scandinavia-based investment platform that enables private individuals and businesses to invest directly in real estate projects through its proprietary loan-based platform in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

Since its launch, Kameo has facilitated more than EUR 580 million in loans and has 65.000 registered users. Additionally, the company handles all transactions between borrowers and investors, including interest payments.





Details on the collaboration

Neonomics’ NelloPay is an Open Banking payments app available in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark that allows users to pay for their investments and facilitate deposits directly into their Kameo accounts.

Through this partnership, Kameo can leverage NelloPay to improve investors’ experience on its platform and facilitate further growth through technical and cost efficiency.