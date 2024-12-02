Kaltura OTT TV integrates Stripe to improve online payments

Kaltura OTT TV supports multiple business models including transactions, subscriptions, advertising and freemium, while Stripe enables businesses to accept payments online and in mobile apps in over 130 currencies, in addition to alternative payment methods like Apple Pay and Android Pay.



Adding support for Stripe means that OTT providers using Kaltura can streamline the online checkout process for their audiences.



By adopting a monetization model using Kaltura OTT TV, any media company, broadcaster or telco can charge customers directly, relying on one or more business model: ad-based, freemium, subscriptions, one-time transactions, coupons and more.

By using Stripe to manage online payments, OTT providers can reduce fraud, scale faster and receive detailed analytics. Kaltura’s modular backend system allows users to combine Stripe with other billing services such as billing via app stores and using home-grown billing systems.



Kaltura OTT TV has a pre-integrated billing platform which allows media companies to focus on bundling and marketing the content.