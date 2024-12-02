Kalixa launches mobile chip & PIN payment service for small businesses

The mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) solution operates via a mobile app, available on Android and iOS, which it combines with a chip & PIN reader to enable the user to take card payments from Mastercard, Visa and Maestro.

The device also houses features such as updates as and when payments take place and app functions to provide discounts, refunds and email receipts.

Kalixa provides a range of electronic payment solutions and products, including in-store and online merchant services, payment gateway connections and financial settlement, card issuing, e-wallet services and money transfer, together with services such as fraud management, risk mitigation, chargeback handling and reconciliations.

In recent news, Kalixa has acquired PXP Solutions, a card payment processing provider.