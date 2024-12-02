Kalixa Group expands payment services into the Americas

As a result, merchants and consumers will gain access to Kalixa’s payments proposition that covers virtually every area of the payments chain – from issuing and acquiring to acceptance. With Kalixa’s offering, merchants are provided with a single connected ecosystem where they can replace multiple provider interactions with a single point of contact.

The company will lead its charge into North American with Kalixa Accept, which allows merchants to accept more than 200 payment methods. Future phases will see the company expand into additional states and roll-out Kalixa Pay, its prepaid e-wallet, and Kalixa Pro, an mPOS for small businesses and sole traders. These offerings are underpinned by strategic partnerships with several high profile payment providers in the region.

In Latin America, Kalixa will also lead with its Kalixa Accept offering. This will commence in Brazil before expanding into Mexico, Argentina, Columbia and Chile in 2015.

Kalixa processes transactions worth over EUR 2billion for more than 300 merchants annually.

