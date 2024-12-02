Kalixa extends contract with Worldline

Kalixa will now upgrade to the new Worldline white-label platform for issuing and acquiring. The system was built as a dedicated solution for Kalixa and is hosted in a Worldline data center, offering a holistic approach to authorisation, clearing, settlement and dispute management.

The service-oriented architecture, a web-based user interface and a modular design enable the integration into the existing system environment of Kalixa. In the renewed project, the solution will be complemented by back-office solutions for acquiring (WLP ABO) and issuing (WLP IBO).