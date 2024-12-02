Kalixa expands through PXP Solutions acquisition

The acquisition will extend Kalixa’s market to over 100 countries globally. The newly expanded Kalixa group will offer payment services to merchants and retailers of any size across any channel, using any device. Both Kalixa and PXP will continue to operate under their existing brand names and address their respective parts of the payments market.

Kalixa provides a range of electronic payment solutions and products, including in-store and online merchant services, payment gateway connections and financial settlement, card issuing, e-wallet services and money transfer, together with services such as fraud management, risk mitigation, chargeback handling and reconciliations.

PXP’s in-store payments technology is used by 8,000 merchants and retailers in 27 countries worldwide. Its customers range from SMEs to consumer brands including Urban Outfitters, Burger King and SAGA. It processes 3.6 million transactions per month.