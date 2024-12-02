Kaleyra and Epiphany join forces for Open Banking

This will enable the two to jointly support banks in their digital transformation efforts, from basic revised Payments Services Directive (PSD2) compliance to delivering new banking experiences, to enabling core banking modernisation.

Kaleyra and Epiphany’s collaboration will aim at helping their joint customers, with PSD2 compliance solutions, as well as ready-to-use products and tailor-made solutions – such as Instapay and Account Aggregation – that meet all the security criteria required by the banking system.

Epiphany’s full stack digital banking platform is the result of a deep knowledge in systems development and integration expertise with banks. It is equipped with a sandbox and developer portal, to allow developers of banks and fintech to quickly create the new products they need.

Kaleyra provides banks with a series of services to communicate with its customers via mobile, notifications and SMS.

Piphany is a technology startup born in Italy and operating globally, specialised in digital banking solutions that open-up Open Banking.