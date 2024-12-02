Kakaos Klay token to be listed on Upbit Indonesia

Kakao is South Korea’s internet conglomerate, which manages mobile applications. The company’s plans to raise USD 300 million through Ground X to develop Klay have been first announced in late 2018. In August 2019, Kakao has launched a teaser page for its forthcoming cryptocurrency wallet, dubbed Klip.

Moreover, the mainnet of the blockchain behind the Klay cryptocurrency, Klaytn, has been launched in the second half of June 2019. Through this, the company hopes that the network, which focuses on decentralised applications, will drive blockchain adoption in the country. Samsung and LG will be using the network from the start.