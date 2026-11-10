South Korean digital banks KakaoBank and Toss Bank are reportedly preparing to offer Apple Pay to their customers. According to people in the financial industry, both banks have completed technical preparations to integrate their debit cards with Apple Pay and aim to launch the service before the end of 2026. KakaoBank could reportedly begin offering it as early as November 2026.

Regulatory reviews and merchant notices

South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) has completed its review of Toss Bank's relevant terms and conditions, while its review of KakaoBank's terms is reportedly close to completion. On 28 October 2026, merchants affiliated with KB Kookmin Card, which handles payment processing for KakaoBank, were notified that KakaoBank debit cards would soon be eligible for Apple Pay registration.

Once the service is available, iPhone users will be able to add KakaoBank and Toss Bank debit cards to Apple Wallet and pay at compatible contactless terminals using an iPhone or Apple Watch. Both banks declined to confirm launch dates, citing contractual arrangements with Apple. KakaoBank said it was reviewing the possibility of introducing Apple Pay, while Toss Bank said it could not officially confirm details.

Ending Hyundai Card's sole position

The launches would end Hyundai Card's position as the sole South Korean card issuer supporting Apple Pay. Apple Pay received regulatory approval in South Korea in March 2023, after the FSS reviewed Hyundai Card's terms, and launched with Hyundai Card later that month. Hyundai Card recorded KRW 3.93 trillion (USD 2.89 billion) in overseas credit card transactions in 2025.

Other card issuers are also preparing to join. Shinhan Card received regulatory approval for its terms and conditions in 2025 and has reportedly resubmitted revised provisions to the authorities, while KB Kookmin Card and BC Card are undergoing regulatory reviews. KakaoBank and Toss Bank operate as internet-only banks without physical branches, and adding their debit cards to Apple Pay would let customers make mobile payments directly from their bank accounts.