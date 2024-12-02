Kakao to reveal cryptocurrency wallet Klip

The company unveiled the teasing page of the crypto wallet under the ‘More’ tab in KakaoTalk. Klip is a cryptocurrency wallet, which is being developed by Kakao’s blockchain subsidiary Ground X. This marks the first time that Kakao has introduced the cryptocurrency wallet and its functions.

The wallet is equipped with blockchain technology and will reportedly support a number of services including finance, games, and content. Klip will support the storage of KLAY and Klaytn-based cryptocurrencies. Moreover, it is said that the wallet function will be added to KakaoTalk, which means that users would be able to manage their digital assets through the mobile app with the need to install a separate app. Klip will allow sending and receiving digital assets in real-time.