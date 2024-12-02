Kakao Pay to launch mobile payments app

Kakao Pay, a fintech subsidiary of Kakao, the operator of the South Korea’s mobile messenger KakaoTalk, has so far offered its services within the KakaoTalk platform since its launch in April 2017.

The company has offered services such as mobile payment, remittance, and investment. New features, such as delivery and insurance, will be added. The insurance service will allow users to compare insurance products through the Kakao Pay platform.

In September 2017, the company introduced QR codes to their money transfer options.