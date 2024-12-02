Kakao Pay introduces offline QR code wire transfers

From now on, subscribers can use their QR codes synced with their registered bank accounts to send money via all QR readers in the market, according to the company.

Scanning the QR readers will automatically bring up the Kakao Pay page on their smartphones and the user only needs to enter their password to send the money. Both sender and receiver can enter the amount. The feature also works for those who are not friends on KakaoTalk, Kakaos chat app.

Kakaos mobile payment service last month alone handled 230 billion won (USD 200 million) in transations.