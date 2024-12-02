Kairos rolls out selfie-based authentication

This new feature enables businesses to determine if a face detected in their product is “live,” rather than a photo or video of a face. The company is mainly targeting financial services providers to help them combat identity fraud, meet regulatory compliance and speed-up the acquisition of new users.

From a single-selfie, Kairos’ algorithm detects pixel-level patterns to predict spoof-attacks—this Liveness feature, when combined with their face matching (frequently deployed as part of a multi-factor authentication solution), provides pass-rates for businesses without compromising on speed or security.

Delivered to software developers via an API, Kairos’ face recognition features can be integrated with virtually any camera-enabled product to provide identity verification across industries and use cases.