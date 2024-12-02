The collaboration will initially focus on Côte d'Ivoire and Nigeria, aiming to expand digital payment capabilities in these markets. Through this initiative, the two companies intend to provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with access to affordable payment acceptance devices, supporting the development of a more inclusive and connected global economy.

In many developing markets, SMEs face significant barriers when attempting to adopt digital payments. These challenges include the high cost of traditional payment acceptance terminals and the technical complexities involved in implementing such systems. As a result, many small businesses struggle to participate fully in the digital economy, limiting their growth potential and hindering broader economic inclusion. This partnership between KaiOS and Mastercard seeks to address these issues by offering SMEs a low-cost alternative for accepting digital payments, directly through their KaiOS-powered devices.











One of the key features of this initiative is the integration of Mastercard’s QR Pay by Link solution, which allows businesses to accept payments securely and conveniently. Looking ahead, the partnership plans to introduce Tap & Go contactless payment technology, further expanding the range of payment options available to businesses operating in these regions. Even the smallest businesses will have the ability to use their devices to accept payments with ease, fostering greater participation in the digital economy.

Enrollment for businesses is designed to be straightforward. Using a KaiOS-powered phone, business owners can sign up by entering their registered credentials and completing authentication through a one-time password. Once registered, SMEs will gain immediate access to a variety of digital payment options, allowing them to start accepting payments right away.





Focus on African markets and local partnerships

This partnership builds on previous collaboration between KaiOS and Mastercard. KaiOS has previously participated in Mastercard’s Start Path program, an initiative designed to engage startups in developing innovative payment solutions aimed at promoting digital inclusion. The partnership is also part of Mastercard's broader strategy to expand digital payment acceptance in underserved markets, where infrastructure and financial barriers have historically limited access to modern financial tools.

As part of the extended collaboration, Mastercard and KaiOS will initially focus on African markets, with plans to work with local partners such as Touch and Pay Technologies (TAP) and Wizzit. These collaborations are expected to help bring digital payment solutions to a broader range of merchants and further strengthen the digital payments ecosystem in the region.





Advancing digital inclusion through affordable technology

KaiOS Technologies, which provides internet connectivity to affordable devices in emerging markets, works with major carriers, mobile network operators, and device manufacturers in developing regions. This partnership with Mastercard is part of its broader mission to bring digital services to underserved communities. By integrating secure payment technologies into low-cost devices, KaiOS aims to lower barriers to digital commerce and offer new opportunities for small businesses to participate more fully in the modern economy.

The partnership represents a strategic effort to enhance financial inclusion and stimulate economic growth in emerging markets. By providing SMEs with accessible and affordable digital payment tools, Mastercard and KaiOS aim to foster a more connected global economy where even the smallest businesses can participate in digital transactions and benefit from the opportunities presented by the digital age.