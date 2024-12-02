Kahuna launches SaaS for ecommerce marketplaces

Kahunas SaaS for Marketplaces leverages a proprietary AI-based engagement platform to drive marketplace vibrancy, seller optimization and buyer marketing. It is available as part of the broader open ecosystem with partners such as Oracle/Responsys and Magento.

According to Forrester, nearly 50% of all online consumer spending is done via a marketplace. Marketplaces are more complex than the typical retail business model due to the large number of different buyers and sellers, varying forms of market liquidity models, and the inherent trust issues between buyers and sellers, requiring a fundamentally new software approach.

Kahunas platform uses artificial intelligence to help marketplaces solve challenges such as reducing cognitive overload for buyers, optimizing message copy and subject lines, minimizing shopping cart abandonment, triggering real time action to close transactions, keeping buyers and sellers negotiating, facilitating paid placement and promotions, accelerating purchase frequency and order values, optimizing buyer to seller ratios, and determining the best communication, device, channel and time that drives liquidity.